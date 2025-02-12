Radio Stations to Collect Hygiene Items

You’ve heard of a baby shower, you’ve heard of a bridal shower, but this Thursday Meridian Media is inviting you to our Shower Shower for Project Salina powered by Great Plains Federal Credit Union.

Meridian Media radio stations and volunteers with Project Salina are teaming up to collect hygiene products for Project Salina to shower them with shower products. Join Todd, Jeff, and Zak with Newsradio 1150 KSAL at the East Cloud Street Dillons , and Chad and Hannah from Y93.7 at the Planet Avenue Dillon’s Stores from 3-7.

Among other things, Project Salina coordinates a major the food drive in May and a soup gathering effort in January. A staff of volunteers also work year round to help meet the growing need the organizations they serve have.

At the drive, volunteers are collecting:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Bars of Soap

Body Wash

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Diapers

Adult Briefs

Socks

Laundry Soap

Toilet Paper

Baby Wipes

They will also accept cash and check donations, as well as food donations. All supplies benefit: