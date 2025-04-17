Radio Station Broadcasting “Messiah”

The sounds of Handel’s “Messiah” will once again fill the airwaves this weekend.

The Messiah Festival of the Arts is a weeks long celebration of music, art, and culture in Lindsborg. The event begins each year a month prior to Easter and includes many events including art exhibits, theatre productions, a jazz walk. The festival concludes with performances of Bach’s Passion According to St. Matthew on Good Friday, and Handel’s Messiah on Easter Sunday on the Bethany College Campus.

There’s a notable change this year. The live performances happened the weekend before Easter. What hasn’t changes is the radio broadcast, on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Meridian Media radio station NewsRadio 1150 KSAL will broadcast the performance of Bach’s “Passion” on Friday night and Handel’s “Messiah” on Sunday afternoon.

The “Passion” performance starts at 7:00 Friday evening. Sunday’s “Messiah” performance starts at 3:00, with the radio broadcast beginning at 2:45.

Since 1882 the Bethany Oratorio Society has performed the bold piece that traces the life of Jesus, his crucifixion and resurrection in three acts.