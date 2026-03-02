Quivira National Wildlife Refuge Taking Applications For Prospective Grazing

Quivira National Wildlife Refuge is offering a five-year grazing agreement for three producers.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, about 10,000 acres will be managed under a rotational system, with each producer grazing up to 2,000 acres annually within one of three designated management units.

Those interested must submit an application. To apply, click here or call (620) 410-4011. The deadline is March 13. Applications can be submitted by email to [email protected], in person or by mail to 1434 NE 80th St., Stafford, KS 67578.

All applicants will be notified by March 27 as to whether or not they were chosen. For more information, contact Refuge Manager Kate Brenner using the email or phone number listed above.

Waterfowl at Quivira National Wildlife Refuge. Photo By: Dan Severson / USFWS