Quite a Few Enjoy “Zoo Brew”

After the gates closed for the day for visitors on Saturday at Rolling Hills Zoo they quickly reopened for another set visitors.

An event designed for craft beer lovers did not disappoint. Hundreds of people attended the “Zoo Brew Craft Fest”.

A line had already formed by the time the zoo re-opened at 6:00.

The zoo tells KSAL News there were over 500 people at the event.

Those who attended got to sample over 50 brews from 30 booths which were set up.

There was also plenty of food at Zoo Brew, and live entertainment featuring the classic rock sounds of Salina favorites “The Soul Preachers”. Tram rides around the park were also part of the festivities.

A highlight of Zoo Brew was the release of the new The White Rhino brew. Rolling Hills collaborated with Blue Skye Brewery in developing the beer.

According to the zoo, the partners took their inspiration from the white rhino, one of the zoo’s iconic species, when developing the new brew.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of The White Rhino will raise funds to support the ongoing mission of Rolling Hills Zoo while also creating awareness about the conservation efforts taking place to save the white rhino from extinction.

After The White Rhino’s debut Saturday night, it is now available at two locations in Salina. It’s now on tap at Blue Skye Brewery, and at Rolling Hills Zoo during select events.