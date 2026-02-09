Q&A with Filmmakers on Tuesday

Filmmakers Josh and Jessica Jordan will be in Salina at the Art Center Cinema on Tuesday evening with a discussion on their newest film El Tonto Por Cristo. The film centers on a monk in a Texas coast monastery who is embracing a new life as a fool for Christ.

Father Chad Hatfield with All Saints Orthodox Church in Salina tells KSAL News the story is a way to show the struggles of finding and keeping the faith.

The two night engagement is sponsored by All Saints Orthodox Church and will be shown on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 10th and 11th at 6pm. Discussion with the Jordans will follow only the Tuesday night screening.

El Tonto Por Cristo is not rated and runs 127-minutes.