Pursuit Ends With Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges

Police pursuit ends with a man facing numerous traffic violations and drug charges.


Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News this morning at 1:30 am, an officer detected a 2002 Honda Accord commit a traffic violation at the intersection of Santa Fe and Elm. Allegedly, the officer conducted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply and a pursuit began.




During the pursuit, stop sticks were deployed near Lakewood Park. The driver ran over them and pulled over on the 1400 block of Prospect Ave. Authorities arrested 52-year old, Lawrence Zugg without incident.




After the arrest, police searched the vehicle and located illegal drugs. Zugg was booked for numerous traffic violations and is facing charges of:




    

  • Flee and Elude
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Driving while Suspended
Feldman said the pursuit lasted for about 5 minutes and top speeds were around 50mph.





























              					

            				

						          			

					

																								

					

						
						
						
					

        		
        
				

				  

						
