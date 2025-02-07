Pursuit Ends With Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges

Police pursuit ends with a man facing numerous traffic violations and drug charges.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News this morning at 1:30 am, an officer detected a 2002 Honda Accord commit a traffic violation at the intersection of Santa Fe and Elm. Allegedly, the officer conducted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply and a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, stop sticks were deployed near Lakewood Park. The driver ran over them and pulled over on the 1400 block of Prospect Ave. Authorities arrested 52-year old, Lawrence Zugg without incident.

After the arrest, police searched the vehicle and located illegal drugs. Zugg was booked for numerous traffic violations and is facing charges of:

Flee and Elude

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving while Suspended

Feldman said the pursuit lasted for about 5 minutes and top speeds were around 50mph.