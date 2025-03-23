Pull Aside and Stay Alive

A recent crash along Interstate 70 in Western Kansas during a dust storm, in which visibility instantly disappeared for motorists has many posing the question, what should you do if this happens to you?

Do you know what to do if you are caught in a dust storm? The Kansas Department of Transportation suggests the following tips:

Don’t drive into dust storms, but if you find yourself caught in one, pull off the road as far as possible.

Next, stop and turn off all headlights so others don’t follow you

Set your emergency brake

Take your foot off the brakes and make sure that your taillights aren’t illuminated

The best way to avoid being caught in a dust storm is to delay non-essential travel until the wind calms down.

