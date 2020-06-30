Salina, KS

Public Transportation Hours Changing for Independence Day Holiday

Todd PittengerJune 30, 2020

Public transportation in Salina, including CityGo, 81 Connection and Paratransit services, will have shortened hours on Friday, July 3rd and will be closed on Saturday, July 4th.

CityGo will run hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m on Friday, July 3, 2020.  Peak routes will not be running.

Regional Paratransit service will only be running essential trips on Friday, July 3rd.

81 Connection will be running regular routes on Friday, July 3rd.

The City of Abilene public transportation will be closed on Friday, July 3rd.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Monday, July 6th.

 

