Public Invited to Restore Prairie at Indian Rock

Megan RoblOctober 23, 2018

The public is invited to help plant native prairie grass and wildflowers at Indian Rock Park this Saturday.

The group will meet at the park’s north picnic shelter, near Gypsum Ave. Cups of seed and instruction will be provided for all volunteers.

The prairie restoration effort is the first of many future improvements to the historic Indian Rock Park. This project includes a new trail, designed to address erosion control and water runoff. Native prairie grasses will be planted along this trail and other areas to reduce park maintenance costs, as it will not require fertilizing, mowing or watering like a conventional lawn. Additionally, the prairie grass will enhance park aesthetics and attract native wildlife to the area.

This free, family-friendly event is co-hosted by the Lakewood Discovery Center and the Leadership Salina Orange Team.

For more information, visit Prairie Restoration at Indian Rock on Facebook.

 

