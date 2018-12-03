Public Invited to Kansas Drone Program Update in Salina

The public is invited to learn more about the Kansas drone program.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) Division of Aviation is hosting a program update and tech forum for the Kansas Unmanned Aerial Systems Integration Pilot Program (UAS IPP) on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the K-State Polytechnic Center Conference Room in Salina.

This event is aimed to inform the public of the activities planned for Phase I of the Kansas IPP program, which involves UAS test flights in the airspace north of Gypsum. The UAS IPP initiative is aimed at shaping the future of drone use across the country.

The program will include a brief overview of the program followed by comments from key leaders and opportunity to meet UAS IPP partners from state agencies, universities and the aviation industry. Dignitaries will also include Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) representatives.

WHO: KDOT Aviation and UAS IPP industry partners

WHAT: Kansas UAS IPP program update and tech forum

WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 6

WHERE: K-State Polytechnic College Center Conference Room, 2310 Centennial Rd, Salina

KDOT is currently conducting operations over team member right of way infrastructure and participating agriculture partner-owned land. These operations will support a Phase II safety case that will include Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations. These flights will help the FAA and KDOT further UAS integration efforts to meet program objectives. Testing is focused on industry use and testing of current team member capabilities to drive Phase II of the program.