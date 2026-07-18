Protecting Sweet Corn From Raccoons

Raccoon populations in Kansas and the Great Plains have been increasing over the last 40 years. As they become more abundant, the problems they cause around the home garden also rise.

Ever-so-clever, it seems as though racoons harvest sweet corn right before it is to be picked. Kansas State University wildlife expert Drew Ricketts says fencing may be the best way to prevent raccoons from stealing the year’s harvest.

Electric Fencing

To install electric fencing, use two or more wires, the first about five inches above the ground and the second four inches above the first (or nine inches above ground). Raccoons must not be able to crawl under, go between or go over the wires without being shocked.

Fence posts and insulators used for electric fences are necessary for this application.

“Electrified net fencing, such as poultry netting, is a convenient option that may be purchased in ready-to-use kits with fencing and posts already assembled,” Ricketts said.

Electric net fencing has the added benefit of excluding smaller species, such as rabbits that also may cause problems in vegetable gardens.

“Install fencing before the corn is close to being ripe. Once raccoons get a taste of the corn, they are more difficult to discourage,” Ricketts said.

He encourages weed control around the wire to prevent weeds from grounding the fence.

Kennel Fencing

Kennel fencing can also be an alternative to exclude raccoons.

“Make sure that the panels are tied together well enough that raccoons can’t squeeze through corners,” Ricketts said.

A covering over the top may be needed if the raccoons figure out how to climb the panels.

Welded garden fence can work well for this.