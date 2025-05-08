Protecting and Serving

A Kansas State Trooper took the motto of “to protect and serve” to a new level Thursday morning.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner told the story via social media.

According to Gardner, Thursday morning as the sun came up, thick fog had settled into the area. The farther south you went, the worse the visibility became. It was difficult to even spot a vehicle, let alone a person walking along the shoulder of I 135.

Several concerned motorists noticed an individual walking and made the right call by reporting it.

Trooper Voss was the first to locate him, walking southbound just past Water Well Road. The man had slept outside, was cold, wet, hungry, and simply trying to make his way back home to Newton. Life had thrown him a curveball, and walking was the only option he felt he had left.

It is a violation of Kansas law to walk along a controlled access highway like I 135. Typically, a trooper would guide someone off the interstate and onto a safer and legal route. But with the dense fog, limited visibility, and rural two-lane roads ahead, that option didn’t seem any safer.

They made a decision. One that is not typical, but one that felt right in the moment. Trooper Voss ensured the individual was safe and then coordinated with another trooper, who agreed to drive south and see how far they could get.

The individual was told from the start that if a serious call came in, like a crash or high-priority incident, the trooper would need to pull off and drop him at a safe spot so he could continue on foot. The offer to help came with boundaries, but also with good intentions.

As it turned out, no major call came in during that time. So the trooper kept going and was able to take him all the way to his home in Newton.

Along the way, they talked. From that conversation, it became clear that a warm meal would go a long way. So they made a quick stop in McPherson for breakfast. Hotcakes and a large orange juice. Not just a kind gesture, but something truly needed.

The agency does not routinely drive individuals across county lines or buy meals. But every so often, the circumstances all point in the same direction, and they do what they can to help someone. People find themselves in difficult moments and must work through the challenges life throws their way. But when they are able, they try to meet them where they are, even if just for a moment, to help them steady themselves and move forward again.

Gardner concluded “our chance to help may look different. It may be as simple as calling in something concerning so the right people can respond. That’s what happened this morning. Someone made the call, and because of that, we were able to step in. If you are traveling and see something that doesn’t look right, dial *47 to reach KHP Dispatch. We all stumble at times. And sometimes what makes the difference is someone being willing to walk alongside you or drive you a little further just to help you keep going.”

Photo via KHP Trooper Ben Gardner