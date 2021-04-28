Property Taxes Soon Due

Second half taxes for real estate and personal property are coming due. According to the Saline County Treasurer’s Office, they are due due May 10th. The 2020 tax statements were mailed out last November.

Please send the remittance stub from the bottom of the tax statement with the payment. Please remember to indicate on the stub if you want a paid receipt returned to you.

Can’t find your statement? Call the Treasurer’s Office at (785) 309-5860 for the amount due and the tax ID number. A copy of the statement can be emailed or mailed upon request.

If the 2020 first half tax has not been paid, interest is due. Please call the Treasurer’s Office for the correct amount prior to sending payment. There will be no second half notice.