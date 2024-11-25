Property Tax Relief Programs Available

As 2024 draws to a close, the Saline County Appraiser’s Office would like to remind residents of some state property tax relief programs that may apply to them.

The agency advises that f you think you may qualify for one of these programs, talk to your tax preparer.

Programs which are available include the statewide school general fund exemption for residential properties.

There is no application necessary; this is already deducted from the property tax bill.

Applies to all residential class properties

Applies to the first $75,000 of appraised valuation

Applies to the statewide 20.000 mills for schools

The amount of tax reduction can be up to $172.50

Taxpayers may apply for ONE of the following programs:

To get this refund, you need to complete a State Income Tax Return. Even if you don’t normally have to file a tax return, you still need to complete the state form to receive the refund. These claims must be filed after December 31st but no later than April 15th.

Homestead Refund

Kansas resident the entire year and own your home.

Must meet one of the following qualifications for the entire year

be 55 or older

be blind or permanently disabled

have a dependent child living with you and is under the age of 18, the entire year.

Household income must be less than $40,500

Maximum refund is $700

Refund is given as a credit on income taxes (Form K-40H)

SAFESR – Property Tax Relief for Low Income Seniors

Must be a Kansas resident the entire year

Must own a home in Kansas during 2024

Must be age 65 or older for all of 2024 (born before Jan 1, 1959)

Household income must be less than $23,700

House cannot be valued greater than $350,000

Maximum refund is 75% of the 2024 property taxes

Refund is given as a credit on income taxes (Form K-40PT)

Golden Years Homestead Property Tax Freeze