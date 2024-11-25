Property Tax Relief Programs Available

As 2024 draws to a close, the Saline County Appraiser’s Office would like to remind residents of some state property tax relief programs that may apply to them.
The agency advises that f you think you may qualify for one of these programs, talk to your tax preparer.
Programs which are available include the statewide school general fund exemption for residential properties.
There is no application necessary; this is already deducted from the property tax bill.
- Applies to all residential class properties
- Applies to the first $75,000 of appraised valuation
- Applies to the statewide 20.000 mills for schools
- The amount of tax reduction can be up to $172.50
Taxpayers may apply for ONE of the following programs:
To get this refund, you need to complete a State Income Tax Return. Even if you don’t normally have to file a tax return, you still need to complete the state form to receive the refund. These claims must be filed after December 31st but no later than April 15th.
Homestead Refund
- Kansas resident the entire year and own your home.
- Must meet one of the following qualifications for the entire year
- be 55 or older
- be blind or permanently disabled
- have a dependent child living with you and is under the age of 18, the entire year.
- Household income must be less than $40,500
- Maximum refund is $700
- Refund is given as a credit on income taxes (Form K-40H)
SAFESR – Property Tax Relief for Low Income Seniors
- Must be a Kansas resident the entire year
- Must own a home in Kansas during 2024
- Must be age 65 or older for all of 2024 (born before Jan 1, 1959)
- Household income must be less than $23,700
- House cannot be valued greater than $350,000
- Maximum refund is 75% of the 2024 property taxes
- Refund is given as a credit on income taxes (Form K-40PT)
Golden Years Homestead Property Tax Freeze
- Must be a Kansas resident the entire year
- Owned and Occupied the home the entire year
- Must be 65 or older the entire base year (born before Jan 1, 1959)
- A disabled veteran for the entire base year and claim year (50% or greater permanent disability)
- Household income must be less than $53,600
- House cannot be valued greater than $350,000
- Refund amount is the difference between the prior year and current year property taxes
- Refund is given as a credit on income taxes (Form K-40SVR)