Project Salina Starts Next Thursday

The annual, month long support for the hungry kicked off with a luncheon before it officially launches next Thursday.

Project Salina (founded in 1990), a non-profit that fights hunger in the community held a luncheon at Sunrise Presbyterian Church to celebrate its month long donations of food. President Mike Paul tells KSAL News, “it is a passion” for those involved to help feed the hungry in Salina.

Paul said there has been an increased demand for food assistance with donations declining, during the summer months. To solve this issue, Project Salina started collecting donations of food and distributing them every May 1st – May 31st.

Local agencies and community members in Salina support the organization, so Project Salina can provide the benefits to six local organizations. Those organizations include:

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salvation Army

Salina Rescue Mission

Ashby House

DVACK

Salina Grace

Nearly 200 businesses routinely participate in Project Salina and the organization is always looking for more participants. If local businesses are willing to participate, send an email to [email protected]

Donations can be made to Project Salina, PO Box 2861 Salina, KS. Another route is by giving cash/checks to Central National Bank on 454 S. Ohio. It is encouraged individuals place the donations in an envelope and put ‘Kristina Litchman, Project Salina” before dropping it off.

Cash donations help eliminate the need for warehouse storage and ensures the highest quality of food reaches those in need. The organization is tax-exempt status, which maximizes the value of the donor’s donation by purchasing food in bulk that allows them to meet the needs of local agencies.

You can also donate on their website at https://www.projectsalina.com/take-action

Anyone that lives in the surrounding areas are always welcome to stop at any Salina agency to receive help.

Project Salina starts this May 1st – May 31st.

Photos by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News: