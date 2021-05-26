Project Salina Drop Off Options

There are several ways businesses participating in Project Salina can drop off donated product and/or cash/checks.

According to the organization, next week on Wednesday, June 2 or Thursday, June 3 from 9am-3pm items can be dropped off at the Sunrise Presbyterian Church. Come to the parking lot on the east side of the building. Please make sure all checks are written to Project Salina.

Project Salina board members will be at the Masonic Temple parking lot for “Crusin For A Cause” on Friday, May 28 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. You can also bring your checks and/or product at that time.

You can also send your checks to Project Salina, PO Box 2861, Salina KS 67402-2861. Please make sure all checks are written to Project Salina. Checks can be sent anytime!

If you are NOT able to drop off the donated product and/or cash/checks on the above dates, please send an email to [email protected] and give us the following information:

•What time/date can we pick up the product (from 9am-3pm)

•Where to go to pick the product up (address- which door, etc.)

•Who to make contact with at the business (name and cell phone number)

•What product are we picking up and how much?

If you have ANY questions about product pick up, please email [email protected]