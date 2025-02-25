Program to Feature “Atomic Veterans”

A presentation at the Eisenhower Presidential Library this week will focus on Atomic Veterans, American soldiers and sailors who were exposed to atmospheric and underwater nuclear weapons tests.

According to the organization, the public is invited to join the February Lunch & Learn program on Thursday, February 27, at 12 p.m. noon at the Eisenhower Presidential Library. The hybrid program will be held in the Library building indoor courtyard and online via YouTube Livestream. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 11:45 a.m. A light box-lunch will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Keith Kiefer, National Commander of the National Association of Atomic Veterans, will join us virtually. Atomic Veterans are American soldiers and sailors who were exposed to atmospheric and underwater nuclear weapons tests from 1945 until 1962. For over 50 years, the experiences of these soldiers were only known by the soldiers and those in charge, as the soldiers were required to take an oath of secrecy. Breaking that oath was considered treason. This oath was relieved in 1994 by the Clinton administration, which has allowed for the stories of these special veterans to be finally told.

Kiefer is a Humanitarian Service Medal awardee and an Enewetak Atoll Radiological Cleanup Veteran advocating for Atomic Veteran Legislation on the State and Federal levels.

The 2025 programming season is dedicated to our nation’s veterans. The Eisenhower Museum was originally founded as a tribute to WWII veterans.