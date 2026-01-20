Producer Meetings Planned On Proposed LEMA Plan

Southwest Kansas Groundwater Management District No. 3 (GMD3) is hosting a series of producer meetings seeking input on the proposed local enhanced management area (LEMA) plan. The goal is to ensure the plan is effective in conserving groundwater, but also realistic and workable for the producers it would impact.

Attendees will hear an overview of the draft plan and have an opportunity to provide input. Dates, locations and times for the meetings are: January 21, City of Plains Community Building, 1:00 p.m.; January 22, Gray County Fairgrounds, Cimarron, 1:00 p.m.; February 18, Holcomb Recreation Commission, 1:00 p.m.; and February 19, Stanton County Senior Center, Johnson, 1:30 p.m.

Producers unable to attend the meeting in their area can go to one in a different location. Information for all regions will be available at each meeting upon request. For more information, call (620) 275-7147 or click here.