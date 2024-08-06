Primary Election Tuesday

It’s primary election day Tuesday. Today is the primary election across Kansas.

Polls for the primary election will be open 7Am till 7 PM Tuesday across Saline County.

There are several contested races on the ballot locally in Saline County, all Republicans. They include:

United States House of Representatives District 1

Tracey Mann (R)

Eric Bloom (R)

Kansas House of Representatives 107th District

Gerald Johnson (R)

Dawn Wolf (R)

Saline County Commissioner District 2

Annie Grevas (R)

Kathleen Malone Crouch (R)

Saline County Commissioner District 3

Rodger Sparks (R)

William R “Bill” DeSilvey (R)

Saline County Attorney

Richard A Buck (R)

Cynthia Huebner (R)

John Reynolds (R)

Saline County Register of Deeds

Michelle Newell (R)

Tonya Moran-Diaz (R)

The general election is in November, with offices at the local level, all 40 Senate and 125 House seats up for grabs.