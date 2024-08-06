Primary Election Tuesday

By Todd Pittenger August 6, 2024

It’s primary election day Tuesday. Today is the primary election across Kansas.

Polls for the primary election will be open 7Am till 7 PM Tuesday across Saline County.

There are several contested races on the ballot locally in Saline County, all Republicans. They include:

United States House of Representatives District 1

  • Tracey Mann (R)
  • Eric Bloom (R)

Kansas House of Representatives 107th District

  • Gerald Johnson (R)
  • Dawn Wolf (R)

Saline County Commissioner District 2

  • Annie Grevas (R)
  • Kathleen Malone Crouch (R)

Saline County Commissioner District 3

  • Rodger Sparks (R)
  • William R “Bill” DeSilvey (R)

Saline County Attorney

  • Richard A Buck (R)
  • Cynthia Huebner (R)
  • John Reynolds (R)

Saline County Register of Deeds

  • Michelle Newell (R)
  • Tonya Moran-Diaz (R)

The general election is in November, with offices at the local level, all 40 Senate and 125 House seats up for grabs.