Primary Election Day Tuesday

Today is primary election day in Kansas.

Voters are heading to the polls to decide key races including governor where seven Republicans and five Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination.

On the Republican governor’s ticket the top two contenders are Gov. Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Both are boasting big name endorsements. Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole has endorsed Colyer, while President Donald Trump has endorsed Kobach.

On the Democrat governor’s ticket five people are vying for the top spot. Polls indicate the top two contenders are Senator Laura Kelly from Lawrence and Salina area native Josh Svaty.

Conservatives across Kansas are making a push to take back state legislative seats won by Democrats and moderate Republicans in 2016. Their appeal focuses on the legislature’s tax cut rollback last year. Across the state, conservatives are challenging moderate Republicans and Democrats in a coordinated effort to reclaim legislative seats they lost two years ago.

Incumbent Republican Congressmen Ron Estes, Roger Marshall and Kevin Yoder each face primary challengers.

Polls are open until 7:00.