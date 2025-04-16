Pride Prom Planned in Salina

A “pride prom” event is planned for this Saturday in Salina.

A pride prom is an inclusive dance event specifically for the LGBTQ+ community, or anyone wishing to celebrate in a safe and affirming space. It provides a platform to celebrate identity, embrace individuality, and connect with community in a joyful and supportive environment.

The event planned in Salina is free, and specifically for teens age 14 to 19. It will be held at the Temple Innovation Center from 7pm to 11pm.

There will be free food, and a DJ will provide the music.

_ _ _

RSVP to: [email protected]