Pride of the Lions

A lion and lioness and are now standing tall at Minneapolis High School.

According to USD 239 Superintendent Curtis Stevens, efforts of several Minneapolis Junior / Senior High School culminated with a taxidermied male and female lion now standing proud on a platform in the school gym.

Stevens posted on social media that 2005 alum Tyler Crosson, son of 1977 alum Kent Crosson, discovered the two taxidermied lions last year in Newton. Tyler urged his father to buy the lions for the high school.

Purchasing the lions was just the first part. A platform would be needed to display the lions due to limited hallway space. According to Stevens, 1980 alum Brent Kindall donated money, time, and skills to construct a sturdy 4ft. x 12ft. stand.

In addition to the donated lions and platform, alum Rachel (Prochaska) Downs contributed her talents providing ta mural of the Minneapolis “M” as a backdrop.

Photo via USD 239