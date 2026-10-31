Presidential Preparations at Airport

Preparations are well under way for the first visit to Salina in 50 years by a sitting President of the United States. President Donald Trump will host a rally Sunday. The President is scheduled to speak at 7:00 at the Salina Regional Airport.

The rally was initially scheduled for Saturday, but Thursday morning that rally was canceled. Friday morning the new rally was scheduled.

Throughout the day Friday the airport was a flurry of activity. A couple of massive C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft landed to drop off equipment. Among other things, a helicopter which is known as “Marine One” when the President is on board is now in Salina. The helicopter, and an armored presidential limousine known as “The Beast” when the President in it, travel with the President as part of security protocol.

Here is the schedule for Sunday’s rally:

Doors Open: 3:30 PM

Program Begins: 5:30 PM

President Speaks: 7:00 PM

The venue is Hangar 509 at the Salina Regional Airport, 2734 Arnold Court.

A ticket is required for entry. Tickets are free, and online registration is open.

The last time a current President of the United States visited Salina was August 20, 1976. Gerald Ford, who was running for election, landed in Air Force One at the airport in Salina along with his nominee for vice president Bob Dole. According to the Ford Presidential library, they hosted a rally in Salina attended by between 5,000 and 6,000 people before traveling by motorcade to Dole’s hometown of Russell.

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Photos by Tanner Colvin. Click to Enlarge