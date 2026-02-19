President Trump Nominates 3 Kansans for Federal Judge Positions

President Trump has nominated three Kansans for federal judge postilions in the U.S District Court for the District of Kansas.

The nominees include Kansas Bureau of Investigation Director Tony Mattivi, former judge with the Kansas Court of Appeals Anthony Powell, and Jefferey Kuhlman a civil litigation specialist.

President Trump announced the nominations on Truth Social to fill federal judge positions.

The Attorney General would have to appoint the KBI’s director position if Mattivi was approved as a judge.