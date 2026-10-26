BREAKING: President Trump Coming to Salina

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a midterm rally in Salina this Saturday, October 31.

Saline County Republican Chair Brenda Smith confirmed to KSAL News the event is happening, but she does not have specific details yet.

The Kansas Republican Party says the event will feature remarks by Trump as part of the lead-up to the November midterm elections.

According to the announced schedule, doors will open at 8:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 10:30 a.m. Trump’s remarks are scheduled to begin at noon.

The rally is being promoted as a midterm election event featuring the president.

Additional details about the venue, ticketing and other speakers were not included in the event announcement.

The rally comes just days before Election Day on Tuesday, November 3.