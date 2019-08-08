President Meets With Former Salina Family

President Donald Trump met with survivors of last weekend’s mass shooting in both Texas and Ohio.

Among the survivors Trump and First Lady Melania met with in El Paso were a former Salina family. Memo Guillermo Garcia and Jessica Coca Garcia, formerly of Salina were at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, fundraising for their daughter’s soccer team when a shooter opened fire. The couple were both hit by the gunfire.

According to the family, Jessica was shot three times in the leg. She is improving and is expected to be released from the hospital this week. Memo was more badly injured, shot twice in the back and once in the leg.

Trump spoke after meeting with the survivors. He said he heard from people urging him “get something done” about shootings like the ones in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. He said “Republicans want to do and Democrats want to do it,” but didn’t say what those solutions might be.

Jessica’s parents still live in Salina. A couple of gofund me accounts have been established to help the couple.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/jessica-coca-garcia

https://www.gofundme.com/f/1prnz6l840

—

photo via Don Cora Social Media