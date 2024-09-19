Preserving The Temple with a Big Lift

A million-dollar capital campaign at the Temple will provide two new elevators, updated ADA compliant restrooms, and air conditioning for the theater.

The Temple recently kicked-off their “Big Lift” capital campaign event to the public which will allow the community to donate to help preserve the historic building.

Executive Director Mary Landes says all proceeds will go to the maintenance and renovations of the the Temple. “We want to make the building more accessible for the community” said Landes.

They plan on using the funds for retrofitting elevators, a/c units, restrooms and the overall structure. She says they will hold an event to the public in the future.

According to the organization, due to the generosity of private donors and area foundations they have already exceeded the halfway point of the campaign. “I am optimistic that our fundraising will be successful,” said Board President Rodney Denholm.

Landes reported that as a historic landmark, The Temple has been awarded historic tax credits, that up to 30% of the project costs will be reimbursed by the State of Kansas. “The tax credits will provide additional operating capital and help with further improvements to The Temple,” said Landes.

“This means so much for the Temple community,” commented Landes.

Construction of the facility, originally known as the Masonic Temple, was started in 1922 and completed in 1927. “The Landmark of the Valley” is widely famed for its Ionic columns and row of copper gargoyles along the roof line.

The Temple was designed around its magnificent third floor auditorium, which features a 36-foot high ceiling and has a seating capacity of 1,200 people. The elevated stage contains 104 century-old, hand-painted scenery drops that provide background for stage activities.

The Temple was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 2000.

_ _ _