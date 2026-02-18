Presbyterian Manor Recognized With Award

Salina Presbyterian Manor has been honored with an award. The organization has received a 2026 Customer Experience Award from Activated Insights, the leading provider of training, recruitment, retention, experience management and recognition tools to improve and grow long-term and post-acute care organizations.

According to the Manor, the award recognizes outstanding performance in categories ranging from personal care to safety and security and solidifies their position in the top echelon of care providers nationwide.

“It is our pleasure to congratulate Salina Presbyterian Manor for their well-deserved achievement in winning the Customer Experience Award,” says Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. “It’s wonderful to see the hard work thatSalina Presbyterian Manor is putting in to provide high-quality care—their effort isn’t going unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers.”

Qualifying for the Customer Experience Award signifies that Salina Presbyterian Manor has consistently ranked within the top 15% of care providers across the nation over the past 12 months. This achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to residents and their families.

“This award is validation of the exceptional services we provide to our residents and the incredible team that helps to make it all happen,” expressed Melissa Brumbaugh, executive director. “We’re honored to be recognized as a leader in our field.”

Throughout the year 2025, Salina Presbyterian Manor engaged residents and their families in monthly telephone interviews. These conversations included open-ended questions and ratings across various categories. Salina Presbyterian Manor used this feedback to drive continuous improvement in their care.