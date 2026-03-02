Presbyterian Manor Receives Equipment Donation

Salina Presbyterian Manor has received a generous equipment donation from Jeff Bieber, providing meaningful support to campus operations and resident services, especially during the community’s ongoing renovation project.

According to the organization, Jeff personally funded the purchase of a customized John Deere Gator utility vehicle for the community. He collaborated closely with Prairieland Partners John Deere, including Sales Representative Wyatt Travnicek, and the Presbyterian Manor team to ensure the vehicle was tailored to meet the specific needs of the campus.

The new utility vehicle will support daily grounds maintenance, transportation across campus, and essential operational needs. With construction currently underway, the Gator will be especially valuable for navigating work zones while maintaining safety and efficiency.

Matt, the community’s groundskeeper, plays a vital role in creating and maintaining a safe, comfortable, and welcoming environment for residents. This new equipment will significantly enhance his ability to continue that work during this important season of growth.

“Jeff’s generosity comes at a pivotal time for our community,” said Melissa Brumbaugh, Executive Director of Salina Presbyterian Manor. “As we work through renovations, this gift allows our team to move efficiently and safely throughout campus. It directly supports the work our staff does every day to make sure our residents receive the highest quality of care, and we are deeply grateful.”

Jenni Jones, Director of Giving, also shared her appreciation saying “we are truly thankful to Jeff Bieber for this thoughtful gift. The John Deere Gator is more than just a vehicle, it strengthens our ability to care for our beautiful campus and the residents who call it home. This donation meets a real and meaningful need, and it reflects the spirit of compassion and community that makes Salina so special.”

Prairieland Partners John Deere proudly serves communities across Kansas with 15 locations, offering equipment, parts, and expert service to customers statewide.