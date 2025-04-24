Preparing the 49th “Epic Arts Party”

Salina Arts & Humanities 49th Smoky Hill River Festival is less than 50 days away. The organization on Thursday unveiled highlights of this year’s epic arts party, which is June 12th-15th in Oakdale Park.

The popular Festival Medallion Quest will kick off at 4 pm on Wednesday, May 21st, on the front steps of the Smoky Hill Museum, where the first clue for the $3,000 prize package will be unveiled. Twice daily, clues will be released at 7:30 am and 4:30 pm until the Medallion is found.

Festival gates will open at 4 pm on Thursday, June 12, with 35 food booths, an art patron party, and the 40th Festival Jam produced by S.M. Hanson Music. Music will start at 5:45 with a special guest who has been invited to perform.

Highlights of the Festival include 158 exhibiting artists from 21 states, including 55 first-time artists.

More than 20 site-specific outdoor Art Installations will surprise Festival-goers around every corner across Oakdale Park.

New Art Installations include:

“Salina Downtown Inc. Trash Corral Collaboration” by Mindy Allen

“Tool trailer mural” by Scribe

“Crazy Cool Crochet” by Tamara Kingery-Gonzales

“Who Let the Dogs Out” by Juniper

“TJ” Tangpuz

“Twisted Tornado” by Margaret Craig

Festival entertainment includes a wide variety of musical styles are represented with performances ranging from the familiar to the unconventional.

Headliners include:

The Freedom Affair (Friday)

My Son the Hurricane

(Saturday)

(Saturday) Carswell & Hope (Sunday)

New acts this year:

The Animeros

Jon Muq

The Matchsellers

Me Like Bees

The Swallowtails

Willy Vela Y Sus Aquilillos

The Artyopolis area features fund for the kids. Amon other things they can experience Creation Crossing make-and-take crafts, Button Boulevard, an artistically improved Game Street, Lego Lane, Paintchoo Plaza, Arty’s Stage acts, and more. Artyopolis hours are Friday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday, 12 pm to 4 pm.

On Saturday, June 14, kids and families will rush into the park when the gates open to get a spot at First Treasures, a special patron tent for kids 4-13 years old. Participants can select hundreds of items priced from $1 to $5, provided by exhibiting artists.

And of course there is the festival food. There are 35 food vendors, including 7 who are new to the festival. Whether you’re craving some mouth-watering Korean Corn Dogs, sizzling Teriyaki Steak and Chicken on-a-stick, authentic carne adovada street tacos, or the playful crunch of roasted spicy peanuts, there’s something for every foodie. And let’s not forget the fried Oreos or new whimsical drinks—a Cotton Candy Bomb or a Sour Gummy Surprise.

The Festival relies on approximately 2,000 volunteers each year. Volunteers can help in Artyopolis, artist hospitality, technical areas, and at the gates. Learn more and sign up online at

https://salinaareaunitedway.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=87807.

On the morning of Saturday, June 14, Salina Regional Health Center will host the 44th Smoky Hill River Run. The event includes a two-mile walk, children’s races, and a two-mile and five-mile electronically timed race.

Register online at https://srhc.com/riverrun/.

Sunday at the Festival chill out with a smaller crowd. The day includes a robust music lineup, a less hectic environment, and a unique scavenger hunt featuring plastic flower seeds that will be hidden on the Festival grounds and ready to be removed from the environment before they spread uncontrollably! The “seeds” are handmade by Margaret Craig, a Festival Installation artist, and will be released into the wild on Sunday, throughout the day, but you will be able to see them in full bloom near the demonstration area Friday and Saturday at the “Setting Seed” installation near the art demonstration area.

Admission to the Smoky Hill River Festival is by weekend wristband ($15 in advance, $20 at the gate) available in many local locations and regional cities starting Wednesday, May 1, or by daily wristband ($10, sold only at the gate). Children 11 and under get in free.