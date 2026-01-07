Preparing for the unthinkable is part of the mind set that faith leaders and communities around the nation are beginning to embrace.

Saline County Emergency Management Director Michelle Weis joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at some straight forward seminars planned for later this month.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is hosting two webinars in January to help houses of worship prepare for and recover from an active shooter situation.

Weis says churches are often considered a soft target for active shooter incidents.

While congregations want to be open and practice hospitality to all, there is also a need to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

Active Shooter: Houses of Worship Webinar

January 15, 2026 – 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Recovery is a continuous process that occurs over short and long-term incremental phases. Following an incident, the message that your congregations portray will be a powerful indication of who you are. Recovery is a process – don’t rush it!

Active Shooter Recovery: Houses of Worship Webinar

January 22, 2026 – 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm