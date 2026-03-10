PREP – NCKL Winter Week 15 Recap

The final week of the 2025-26 winter season has arrived in the North Central Kansas League and the NCKL has five teams still alive and is guaranteed to have at least one team alive final four round of the state basketball tournaments.

The NCKL has four girls’ teams alive, three in Class 4A and Marysville in Class 3A and Rock Creek still alive on the boy’s side. The guarantee of one NCKL team advancing to the final four arrives since two NCKL teams, Rock Creek and Chapman, will meet up in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament.

Concordia will play Wellington in the other Class 4A quarterfinal on Tuesday while Marysville will play Halstead in a Class 3A quarterfinal. Rock Creek will play Eudora in is Class 4A boys’ quarterfinal contest on Wednesday.

Here is a look at how each NCKL basketball team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 53-38 against Wellington on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 4A sub-state tournament. … The Cowboy basketball team lost 65-53 on Wednesday against Concordia in the opening round of a Class 4A sub-state tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team defeated Rose Hill 54-31 on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Irish defeated Mulvane 62-38 on Friday to qualify for the Class 4A state tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 1-21, 0-12 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 45-38 against Andale on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 4A sub-state tournament. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 67-57 against Atchison in the first round of a Class 4A sub-state.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Circle 51-34 on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Augusta 44-30 on Friday to qualify for the Class 4A state tournament. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Abilene 65-53 on Wednesday in the opening round of a Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Panthers lost 73-66 against McPherson in overtime on Saturday in the sub-state championship game.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Heritage Christian Academy 42-37 on Wednesday in the semifinals of a Class 3A sub-state. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Hiawatha 37-33 on Saturday in the championship game to earn a trip to the Class 3A state tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-15, 5-7 record.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Parsons 71-23 on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Tonganoxie 64-58 on Friday to qualify for the Class 4A state tournament. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Louisburg 62-47 on Wednesday in the first round of a Class 4A sub-state. The Mustangs defeated Bishop Miege 43-41 on Saturday to win a sub-state championship and earn a trip to the Class 4A state tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Labette County 54-33 on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Raiders lost 68-37 against Bishop Carroll in the championship game on Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 74-53 against Atchison in the first round of a Class 4A sub-state.