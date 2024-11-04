Prep NCKL Week 10 Recap

After the first week of the 2024 football playoffs, the North Central Kansas League has seen its teams reduced to three alive.

Wamego, Clay Center and Rock Creek all won their opening round playoff games this past Friday to see their 2024 seasons continue into the second round of the postseason. Abilene, Marysville and Concordia all saw their 2024 seasons come to an end after losing in the opening round of the playoffs. Chapman was unable to qualify for the playoffs this past season.

The 2024 high school volleyball season, in the state of Kansas, is now complete and the NCKL had three teams advanced to the Class 4A state tournament and Rock Creek advanced out of pool play and finished as the state runner-up. Clay Center and Concordia both advanced to the state tournament, but neither advanced out of pool play.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team saw its 2024 season come to an end Friday night when it lost 41-20 against McPherson in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Cowboys finished the season with a 3-6 record. … The Cowgirl volleyball team did not qualify for the Class 4A state tournament and finished its season with an 11-23 record.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish did not qualify for the Class 4A playoffs, but the Irish did not close their 2024 season with a victory as they defeated Nickerson 30-6 Friday night in a final game for each team. The Irish finished the season with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Irish did not qualify for the Class 4A state tournament and finished the season with a 1-29 record.

CLAY CENTER

Football – The Tiger football team opened the Class 3A playoffs with a 47-46 victory against Pratt and advances to the 2nd round this Friday night where they will play at Andale. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team qualified for the 2024 Class 4A state volleyball tournament but went 1-2 in pool play Friday and saw their season come to an end after a 37-5 campaign. The Lady Tigers defeated Holton 25-21, 27-25 in pool play, but lost 25-22, 27-29, 27-25 against Bishop Miege and 25-12, 25-27, 25-20 against Topeka Hayden.

CONCORDIA

Football – The Panther football team saw its 2024 season come to an end Friday night when they lost 51-7 against Andale in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Panthers finished the season with a 1-8 record. … The Lady Panther volleyball team qualified for the 2024 Class 4A state volleyball tournament this past weekend, but went 0-3 during pool play on Friday and saw their season end after posting a 23-17 record. The Lady Panthers lost 25-23, 25-17 against Clearwater, 25-10, 25-17 against Rock Creek and 25-23, 25-20 against McPherson during pool play on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

Football – The Bulldog football team saw its season come to an end Friday night when it lost 12-7 against Holcomb in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 6-3 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team did not qualify for the Class 3A state tournament and finished the 2024 season with a 13-22 record.

ROCK CREEK

Football – The Mustang football team saw its season continue after defeating Smoky Valley 41-8 in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night. The Mustangs will host Holcomb in the second round this Friday night. …

Volleyball – The Lady Mustang volleyball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament this past weekend and played their way to Saturday by winning their pool on Friday. The Lady Mustangs won their pool with a 25-10, 25-17 victory against Concordia, a 22-25, 25-22, 25-12 victory against McPherson and a 25-18, 25-14 victory against Clearwater. The pool play victory sent the Lady Mustangs into the semifinals where they played Topeka Hayden and won 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, which put them in the championship match against Bishop Miege, where they finished one victory shy of a state championship as the Lady Mustangs lost 25-22, 25-18. The Lady Mustangs finished the season with a 39-5 record and 2nd place in Class 4A.

WAMEGO

Football – The Red Raider football team continued its 2024 season Friday night with a 42-14 victory against Independence in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Red Raiders will host McPherson this Friday night in the second round. … The Lady Raider volleyball team did not qualify for the Class 4A state tournament and finished their 2024 season with a 12-23 record.

2024 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 5 1 8 1

Rock Creek 5 1 8 1

Marysville 4 2 6 3

Clay Center 3 3 4 5

Abilene 2 4 3 6

Concordia 1 5 1 8

Chapman 0 6 2 7

Friday, November 1

Wamego 42, Independence 14

McPherson 41, Abilene 20

Andale 51, Concordia 7

Clay Center 47, Pratt 46

Rock Creek 51, Smoky Valley 8

Holcomb 12, Marysville 7

Chapman 30, Nickerson 6

Friday, November 8

McPherson at Wamego

Clay Center at Andale

Holcomb at Rock Creek