PREP – NCKL Spring Week 8 Recap

The North Central Kansas League has entered the final week of the 2026 spring regular season, with some NCKL schools already preparing for the postseason in baseball and softball and others still preparing for the final games of the regular season.

Chapman and Wamego currently lead the NCKL softball standings with identical 18-4, 9-1 records and are scheduled to face each other on Tuesday in Wamego.

Concordia leads the NCKL baseball standings with a 16-3, 8-1 record.

Here is a look at when each NCKL baseball and softball team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team got swept 6-3, 4-2 by Chapman on Tuesday. The Cowgirls got swept 10-0, 6-5 by Wameg on Friday. … The Cowboy baseball team split with Chapman on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 9-1 and winning the 2nd game 19-7. The Cowboys were swept 3-2, 9-6 by Wamego on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team swept Abilene 6-3, 4-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Irish swept St. Mary’s 4-3, 6-5 on Friday. … The Fighting Irish baseball team split with Abilene on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 9-1 and losing the 2nd game 19-7. The Irish split with St. Mary’s on Friday, winning the 1st game 7-5 and losing the 2nd game 12-1.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team has been off since Friday, May 1 against Rock Creek and is scheduled to return to the field on Monday at Concordia. … The Tiger baseball team swept Beloit 10-0, 8-6 on Thursday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team split with Marysville on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 4-3 and losing the 2nd game 17-2. … The Panther baseball team swept Marysville 2-0, 11-1 on Tuesday. The Panthers split with Buhler on Friday, losing the 1st game 10-5 and winning the 2nd game 9-2.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team split with Concordia on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 4-3 and winning the 2nd game 17-2. The Lady Bulldogs split with Centralia on Friday, winning the 1st game 10-7 and losing the 2nd game 7-4. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 2-0, 11-1 by Concordia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs split two games in a triangular on Friday, as they defeated Franklin 13-3 and lost 11-1 against Franklin.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Junction City 22-0, 20-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Baldwin 13-1 on Friday. … The Mustang baseball team swept St. Mary’s Academy 7-1, 9-0 on Tuesday. The Mustangs went 2-0 over the weekend in the Andover Central tournament, defeating Pittsburg 13-3 on Friday and Dodge City 15-1 on Saturday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team swept Free State 10-1, 10-3 on Monday. The Lady Raiders swept Abilene 10-0, 6-5 on Friday. … The Red Raider baseball team swept Baldwin 12-8, 13-2 on Monday. The Red Raiders swept Abilene 3-2, 9-6 on Friday.