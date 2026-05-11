City Advances River Project

Salina City Commissioners Monday passed a couple of resolutions which moved the Smoky Hill River renewal project moved another step forward Monday.

Commissioners passed one resolution authorizing the beginning of property acquisition relating to the project. A second resolution dealt with land acquisition and public use.

The City will begin the process of offering just compensation for 43 parcels of land which will be needed to build trails and bridges. Riverbank property is what is being sought. No homes will be lost. The only structure impacted is a storage building owned by Salina Theatre. The City needs to own and control the property stretching from both high banks of the river.

a big part of the project is building seven bridges along the over 6 miles of river that will be flowing through town. The bridges will replace currently existing box culverts.

New bridges will be located at Lakewood Park, Elm Street, Ash Street, Iron Street, The Midway, YMCA Drive and South Ohio Street.

Tasker says there will be 6.3 miles of trails along the river, which on most parts will be 10 feet wide concrete. The trails will have lighting, and will connect to the levee system for two more miles.

Other major elements include two pedestrian under crossings under North Ohio and South Ohio Streets.

There will be four kayak / canoe launch areas.

There are also plans for a boardwalk, and 4th Street plaza area.

While the construction process is going on, at the same time the US Army Corps of Engineers will be dredging the river and removing silt which has built up over the years.

The Smoky Hill River Renewal Project in its entirety will cost $68.8 million, with $39.8 million coming in from other sources including grants and private money, and the City contributing $29 million.