PREP – NCKL Spring Week 7 Recap

The North Central Kansas League is heading into the final stretch of the 2026 spring season with Concordia and Chapman sitting atop the baseball and softball standings entering the final month of the season.

Concordia currently leads the NCKL baseball standings with a 13-2, 6-1 record, while Rock Creek is in 2nd with a 14-4, 9-2 record. Clay Center (11-8, 6-4) is in 3rd, Marysville (9-8, 5-5) is 4th followed by Wamego (8-8, 3-5), Abilene (7-11, 1-7) and Chapman (7-11, 1-7).

Chapman leads the NCKL softball standings with a 14-4, 7-1 record while Wamego is in 2nd place with a 12-4, 7-1 record and Rock Creek is 3rd with a 16-4, 10-2 record. Abilene (5-15, 3-5) is 4th, followed by Clay Center (8-12, 3-7) in 5th, Marysville (7-10, 2-8) in 6th and Concordia (2-14, 0-8) in 7th.

Here is a look at when each NCKL baseball and softball team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team got swept 17-7, 9-6 by Riley County on Tuesday. The Cowgirls got swept 11-2, 9-5 by Buhler on Friday. … The Cowboy baseball team swept Riley County 15-0, 11-0 on Tuesday. The Cowboys split with Buhler on Friday, winning the 1st game 7-2, and losing the 2nd game 6-1.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team swept Council Grove 11-1, 16-3 on Tuesday. … The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept 7-6, 8-0 by Council Grove on Tuesday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team split with Marysville on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 7-3 and winning the 2nd game 16-6. The Lady Tigers got swept 12-6, 14-8 by Rock Creek on Friday. … The Tiger baseball team split with Maryville on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 7-5 and losing the 2nd game 5-3. The Tigers got swept 6-2, 11-2 by Rock Creek on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team got swept 12-1, 14-5 by Minneapolis on Friday. … The Panther baseball team swept Minneapolis 10-0, 12-1 on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team split with Clay Center on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 7-3 and losing the 2nd game 16-6. … The Bulldog baseball team split with Clay Center on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 7-5 and winning the 2nd game 5-3. The Bulldogs lost 5-1 against Nemaha Central on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Clay Center 12-6, 14-8 on Friday. … The Mustang baseball team defeated Spring Hill 1-0 on Tuesday. The Mustangs swept Clay Center 6-2, 11-2 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team swept Silver Lake 5-0, 9-6 on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders swept Topeka Seaman 7-2, 11-10 on Friday. … The Red Raider baseball team swept St. Mary’s Academy 4-0, 8-0 on Monday.