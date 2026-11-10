PREP – NCKL Fall Week 12 Recap

The 2026 North Central Kansas League fall season is down to two football teams.

The NCKL will be represented by the Wamego Red Raiders and Marysville Bulldogs this Friday when the third round of the football playoffs take place.

The Red Raiders advanced thanks to a 34-21 victory against NCKL rival Rock Creek in the Class 4A playoffs, while the Bulldogs advanced in the Class 2A playoffs after a 42-7 victory against Kingman.

Here is a look at how each NCKL school did in volleyball this past season and football this past week or season if their season is complete:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the season with a 18-16, 5-7 record. … The Cowboy football team finished the season with a 1-8, 1-5 record.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the season with an 18-17, 5-7 record. … The Fighting Irish football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when they lost 26-20 against Hoisington in the 2nd round of the 3A playoffs.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the season with a 40-5, 12-0 record. … The Tiger football team finished the season with a 2-7, 0-5 record.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther finished the season with a 3-29, 1-11 record. … The Panther football team finished the season with a 3-6, 2-3 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 20-20, 6-6 record. … The Bulldog football team defeated Kingman 42-7 on Friday in the 2nd round of the 2A playoffs.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 19-14, 9-3 record. … The Mustang football team lost 34-21 against Wamego on Friday in the 2nd round of the 4A playoffs.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the season with an 11-25, 4-8 record. … The Red Raider football team defeated Rock Creek 34-21 on Friday in the 2nd round of the 4A playoffs.

2026 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 5 0 7 3

Wamego 4 0 9 1

Marysville 3 1 8 2

Concordia 2 3 3 6

Rock Creek 1 2 7 3

Clay Center 1 4 3 6

Abilene 1 5 1 8

Friday, November 6

Wamego 34, Rock Creek 21

Hoisington 26, Chapman 20

Marysville 42, Kingman 7

Friday, November 13

Buhler at Wamego

Marysville at Beloit

2026 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 12 0 40 5

Rock Creek 9 3 19 14

Abilene 5 7 18 16

Chapman 5 7 18 17

Marysville 6 6 20 20

Wamego 4 8 11 25

Concordia 1 11 3 29