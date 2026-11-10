Semi Crashes Leaving Rest Area

A single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 in Central Kansas involving a semi sent two people from South Carolina to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Mary Elizabeth Peden from Williamston, South Carolina, was driving a Freightliner semi leaving the rest area in at I 70 in Ellsworth County. For an unknown reason the semi went off the road and entered the the north ditch at a slow speed. It rolled and landed on its side.

Paden, who was buckled up, suffered no apparent injured but was was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth to be checked out.

A passenger, 67-year-old Michael Arnold Pace also from Williamston, South Carolina, suffered suspected minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital in Ellsworth. He was also buckled up.

The crash happened at 11:00 Monday morning on I 70 west bound, 1.3 miles west of K156 highway