Driver Hurt in Crash

A single vehicle crash on a highway in Rice County sent a driver to the hospital Sunday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Mark Aguilera from South Hutchinson was driving a GMC Acadia headed east on US 56 Highway when he left the road to the right into the south ditch. The SUV struck a private drive where it vaulted over a fence airborne. It hit the ground with its front end and flipped onto its roof coming to a rest in a field.

Aguilera was transported to the hospital in Hutchinson to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at 6:50 Sunday evening on US 56 Highway 6.7 miles east of Lyons.