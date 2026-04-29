PREP – NCAA Spring Week 6 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 North Central Activities Association’s spring campaign.

At around the mid-point of the season, the Sacred Heart Knights currently lead the NCAA baseball standings with a 13-5, 9-3 record while the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans lead the NCAA softball standings with a 9-1, 6-0 record.

Here is a look at when each NCAA baseball and softball team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team got swept 11-1, 4-2 by Southeast of Saline on Thursday. … The Trojan baseball team split with Southeast of Saline on Thursday, winning the 1st game 5-1 and losing the 2nd game 5-4. The Trojans swept Plainville 20-4, 19-9 on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team swept Lyons 18-3, 16-1 on Thursday. … The Bearcat baseball team swept Lyons 18-3, 13-1 on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 18-3, 16-1 by Ellsworth on Thursday. The Lady Lions lost 9-2 against McPherson on Friday. … The Lions baseball team got swept 18-3, 13-1 by Ellsworth on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team swept Russell 13-3, 10-3 on Tuesday. … The Lion baseball team got swept 9-0, 21-4 by Russell on Tuesday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball got swept 11-7, 13-0 by Valley Heights on Thursday. … The Buff baseball team got swept 14-4, 6-5 by Valley Heights on Thursday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball split with Ellinwood on Thursday, winning the 1st game 14-12 and losing the 2nd game 12-5. The Lady Knights swept Ell-Saline 7-4, 12-2 on Monday. … The Knight baseball team swept Ellinwood 5-4, 7-0 on Thursday. The Knights swept Ell-Saline 15-0, 12-0 on Monday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Beloit 11-1, 4-2 on Thursday. … The Trojan baseball team split with Beloit on Thursday, losing the 1st game 5-1 and winning the 2nd game 5-1. The Trojans went 2-0 in the McPherson tournament on Friday, defeating El Dorado 3-2 and McPherson 6-2.