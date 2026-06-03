PREP – NCAA Spring Week 12 Recap

The 2026 spring season is complete in the North Central Activities Association and the NCAA had one baseball and softball team qualify for the 2026 state tournament.

That team, the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan softball team, not only qualified for the 2026 Class 3A state softball tournament, the Lady Trojans played all the way to the state championship game before losing 4-0 against Silver Lake in the state championship game.

Here is a look at when each NCAA baseball and softball team did this past week and how they finished the 2026 season:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team finished the season with a 15-9, 8-4 record. … The Trojan baseball team finished the season with a 19-8, 8-4 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball finished the season with a 16-10, 5-7 record. … The Bearcat baseball team finished the season with a 9-16, 7-5 record.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team finished the season with a 0-21, 0-12 record. … The Lion baseball team finished the season with a 13-12, 7-5 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team finished the season with a 17-6, 8-4 record. … The Lion baseball team finished the season with a 6-19, 2-10 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team finished the season with a 5-19, 2-10 record. … The Buff baseball team finished the season with a 1-21, 0-12 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team finished the season with a 16-10, 7-5 record. … The Knight baseball team finished the season with a 17-9, 9-3 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team defeated Jefferson West 2-1 on Wednesday in the Class 3A state semifinals. The Lady Trojans lost 4-0 against Silver Lake on Saturday in the state championship game. … The Trojan baseball team finished the season with a 21-3, 11-1 record.