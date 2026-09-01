Arrest Following Stabbing Death in Deerfield

An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing death in the Kearny County community of Deerfield.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, at around 9:40 a.m. Monday deputies from the Kearny County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a stabbing that occurred at a Kansas Dairy Development, 2476 Road 180 in Deerfield, Kansas, a large contract-growing calf ranch and heifer development facility.

After the incident, Adonis Aguilar-Juarez, 32, of Lakin, Kansas, was transported by private vehicle to the Kearny County Hospital in Lakin. Despite life-saving efforts, Aguilar-Juarez died from his wounds at the hospital.

Authorities identified Erlin Y. Lagos-Gonzales, 43, of Garden City, as the suspect.

On Monday at 10:12 a.m., deputies with the Finney County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Lagos-Gonzales without incident. Lagos-Gonzales was arrested for second-degree murder. He was then booked into the Finney County Jail.

Formal charges are pending.