From warm homemade bread and savory stuffing to rich gravy and pumpkin desserts, wheat has a place at nearly every Thanksgiving table. As families gather to celebrate the holiday, many of the foods that make the occasion special share a common ingredient made possible by the farmers who grow it.

Across Kansas and the US, wheat farmers work year after year to produce a crop that helps feed families across the country and around the world. Whether it is flour used in a family recipe passed down through generations or bread shared around the dinner table, the work of wheat farmers reaches far beyond the fields where the crop is grown.

November is also National Bread Month, offering another reason to recognize the importance of wheat in our daily lives. This Thanksgiving, Kansas Wheat is celebrating the farmers behind our favorite holiday foods with a collection of recipes and activities from EatWheat.org that bring wheat from the farm to your Thanksgiving celebration.

Thanksgiving recipes and activities

Honey Oat Sourdough

Add homemade bread to your Thanksgiving table with this Honey Oat Sourdough. Made with all-purpose and whole wheat flour, honey and rolled oats, this loaf offers a touch of sweetness and a hearty flavor. Serve it alongside your holiday meal or enjoy a slice with breakfast before the festivities begin.

Classic Sourdough Stuffing with Fresh Herbs

Few Thanksgiving sides showcase wheat quite like homemade stuffing. This recipe combines cubed sourdough bread with onions, celery, garlic and fresh herbs for a flavorful holiday favorite. Baked until golden with crisp edges, it is a perfect addition to Thanksgiving dinner or a Friendsgiving gathering.

Turkey Gravy

Even Thanksgiving gravy gets a helping hand from wheat. This simple homemade recipe uses flour, butter and turkey drippings to create a smooth, savory gravy that brings the holiday meal together. Ready in just 15 minutes, it is an easy addition to turkey, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving favorites.

Pumpkin Pie Cake

Bring a twist to a classic Thanksgiving dessert with Pumpkin Pie Cake. Combining a spiced pumpkin filling with a buttery cake topping, this recipe delivers the familiar flavors of pumpkin pie in an easy-to-serve dessert. Finish with whipped cream for a sweet ending to your holiday feast.

Pilgrim Pie Pizza

Thanksgiving leftovers deserve a second helping, and Pilgrim Pie Pizza offers a creative way to enjoy them. Start with a wheat-based pizza crust, then layer on leftover mashed potatoes, stuffing, turkey and cheese. Bake until golden and finish with a drizzle of gravy for a new take on your favorite holiday flavors.

Wheat Fall Table Centerpiece

Wheat can be part of your Thanksgiving celebration beyond the food on your plate. Bring a piece of the wheat field to your holiday decorations with this simple fall centerpiece. Using a painted mason jar, seasonal flowers and stalks of wheat, this activity creates a festive table decoration that celebrates the crop and the farmers who grow it.

As families gather this Thanksgiving, take a moment to recognize the farmers whose hard work helps make these meals possible. From the bread served at holiday gatherings to the countless wheat foods enjoyed throughout the year, Kansas wheat farmers play an important role in feeding people at home and around the world.

Visit EatWheat.org for more recipes, family activities and stories about the farmers who grow the wheat behind our favorite foods. This Thanksgiving and every day, we are thankful for the farmers who help feed the world.