PREP – HOA Winter Week 5 recap

Moundridge High School sits atop the Heart of America Conference as the HOA comes out of the 2024 Christmas break during the 2024-25 winter season as both Wildcat and Lady Wildcat basketball teams are at the top of their respective HOA basketball standings.

Moundridge, Remington and Ell-Saline all remain undefeated in boys’ basketball with Moundridge leading the way in the HOA standings with a 2-0 HOA mark while Remington and Ell-Saline are both 1-0 in HOA action. Moundridge, Remington and Ell-Saline are all 6-0 overall so far this season.

Berean Academy, Bennington, Marion and Moundridge stand atop the HOA girls’ standings as each have a 1-0 HOA record. Berean Academy leads the way with a 5-1 overall record while Bennington and Moundridge are both 4-1 while Marion is 4-2 overall.

The HOA will return to action in 2025 on Monday, January 6 when the Sedgwick girls’ basketball hosts Medicine Lodge in a single basketball contest while the rest of the HOA’s basketball teams will see its first action of 2025 the following night with Moundridge playing at Bennington, Sedgwick will play at Berean Academy, Inman will play at Ell-Saline and Hutchinson Trinity will play at Sterling with all being HOA basketball doubleheaders.

The Ell-Saline girls’ wrestling team will kick off 2025 as the first HOA wrestling team to hit the mat when the Lady Cardinals compete in the Larned tournament on Thursday, January 9. The Bennington and Ell-Saline boys’ wrestling teams will see their first action of 2025 the following Saturday, January 11, when they compete in the Ellsworth tournament.

The Remington girls’ wrestling team has been the most active HOA team thus far this season, competing in three different tournaments while Marion and Ell-Saline have competed in one each. The Remington boys’ wrestling team has also competed in three tournaments thus far this season while the Marion boys have competed in two.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done or will do thus far in the 2024 fall campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team took a 4-1, 1-0 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday when it hosts Moundridge. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team took a 4-1, 0-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Moundridge. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team is scheduled to return to action on Saturday, January 11 when it competes in the Salina South tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to return to action on Saturday, January 11 in the Ellsworth tournament.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team is still searching for its first win of the 2024-25 season as it took an 0-6, 0-1 record into the Christmas break. The Lady Cardinals will return to action on Tuesday when they host Inman. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team is still undefeated this season as it took a 6-0, 1-0 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday when it hosts Inman. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team competed in one tournament before Christmas and will return to action on Thursday, January 9 when the Lady Cardinals compete in the Larned tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to return to action on Saturday, January 11 when it competes in the Ellsworth tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team took a 5-1, 1-0 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when it hosts Sedgwick. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team took a 3-3, 0-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when it hosts Sedgwick.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team is still searching for its first win of the season as it took an 0-5, 0-0 record into the Christmas break. The Lady Celtics will play their first HOA contest of the season when they return to action on Tuesday, January 7 at Sterling. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team is also still searching for its first win of the season after compiling an 0-5, 0-0 record before the Christmas break. The Celtics will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they play at Sterling.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team took a 4-1, 0-1 record into the Christmas break. The Lady Teutons will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they play at Ell-Saline. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team took a 2-3, 0-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 at Ell-Saline.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team took a 3-3, 1-0 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when it plays at Wichita Classical. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team took a 3-3, 0-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when it plays at Wichita Classical. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team competed in two tournaments before the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 17 at the Halstead tournament. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team competed in two tournaments before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 in the Halstead tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcats basketball team sits atop the HOA standings coming out of the Christmas break with a 5-1, 2-0 record and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they play at Bennington. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team leads the HOA standings coming out of the Christmas break with a 6-0, 2-0 record and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when it plays at Bennington.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team took a 5-1, 0-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when it plays at Chaparral. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team remains undefeated this season after building a 6-0, 1-0 record before the Christmas break. The Broncos will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they play at Chaparral. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team competed in three tournaments before the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 17 in the Halstead tournament. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team built a 2-3 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 10 when it competes in the Augusta tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team is still searching for its first win of the season and will return to action on Monday, January 6 when it hosts Medicine Lodge. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team took a 1-4, 0-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when it plays at Berean Academy.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team is still searching for its first win of the season after building an 0-6, 0-1 record before the Christmas break. The Lady Black Bears will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they host Hutchinson Trinity. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team took a 5-1, 1-0 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when it hosts Hutchinson Trinity.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 5 1

Berean Aca. 1 0 5 1

Bennington 1 0 4 1

Marion 1 0 4 2

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 5

Remington 0 1 5 1

Inman 0 1 4 1

Sedgwick 0 1 1 4

Sterling 0 1 0 5

Ell-Saline 0 1 0 6

Monday, January 6

Medicine Lodge at Sedgwick

Tuesday, January 7

Moundridge at Bennington

Sedgwick at Berean Academy

Inman at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Marion at Wichita Classical

Remington at Chapparal

Friday, January 10

Remington at Ell-Saline

Berean Academy at Bennington

Marion at Hutch Trinity

Sterling at Moundridge

Wichita Classical at Inman

Sedgwick at Central Christian

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 6 0

Remington 1 0 6 0

Ell-Saline 1 0 6 0

Sterling 1 0 4 1

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 5

Bennington 0 1 4 2

Berean Aca. 0 1 3 3

Marion 0 1 2 3

Inman 0 1 2 3

Sedgwick 0 1 1 4

Monday, January 6

Medicine Lodge at Sedgwick

Tuesday, January 7

Moundridge at Bennington

Sedgwick at Berean Academy

Inman at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Marion at Wichita Classical

Remington at Chapparal

Friday, January 10

Remington at Ell-Saline

Berean Academy at Bennington

Marion at Hutch Trinity

Sterling at Moundridge

Wichita Classical at Inman

Sedgwick at Central Christian