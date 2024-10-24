Prep HOA week 9 recap

With just one Friday night remaining in the North Central Activities Association 2024 football season, there is still some doubt remaining in who the NCAA football champion will be, but the majority of those questions were answered this past Friday night when Moundridge defeated Sedgwick by 1 point in overtime.

The Wildcats defeated Cardinals 41-40 in overtime to remain atop the NCAA standings as the only undefeated team. The Wildcats enter the final week of the regular season with a 6-0, 5-0 record. Sedgwick suffered its first loss of the season and now stands with a 5-1, 4-1 record.

Ell-Saline, who has not played in an HOA contest this season, also sits at 6-1 this season.

Moundridge will end the regular season this Friday night when it plays at Inman while Sedgwick closes the regular season by playing host to Remington. Ell-Saline will close the regular season at Central Plains.

The Inman Lady Teutons captured the 2024 HOA volleyball title with an undefeated 14-0 march through the HOA schedule, but the HOA volleyball courts have already turned to the postseason.

In postseason action, the HOA has seven teams still alive in this Saturday’s sub-state tournaments. The Bennington Lady Bulldogs, Inman Lady Teutons and Sedgwick Lady Cardinals all captured regional championships to earn their way into Saturday’s sub-state round.

The Berean Academy Lady Warriors, Marion Lady Warriors, Moundridge Lady Wildcats and Sterling Lady Black Bears all finished as regional runner-ups to earn their way into Saturday’s sub-state tournaments.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done or will do thus far in the 2024 fall campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football lost its 7th straight game to open the 2024 season Friday, falling 47-14 against Inman. The Bulldogs will close the regular season Friday when they play host to Herington. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team swept a non-conference doubleheader Thursday at Solomon, winning 23-25, 25-7, 25-18 and 25-14, 25-14. The Lady Bulldog volleyball team qualified for Saturday’s Class 2A sub-state tournament by winning a Class 2A regional tournament on Monday. The Lady Bulldogs won the regional tournament with a 25-12, 25-23 victory against Sacred Heart, a 25-11, 25-16 win against Marion and a 21-25, 26-24, 25-14 victory against Chase County. The Lady Bulldogs will open sub-state play on Saturday against Moundridge.

ELL-SALINE

After opening the 2024 season with a loss, the Cardinal football team has won 6 straight games, including a 58-8 victory against Goessel this past Friday night. The Cardinals will close out the regular season Friday when they play at Central Plains. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the 2024 season with an 11-23, 4-10 record. The Lady Cardinals saw their season end after going 0-3 Monday in the Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Cardinals lost 25-13, 25-19 against Hutch Trinity, 25-15, 25-5 against Valley Heights and 25-11, 25-16 against Hillsboro.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team dropped its 6th match of the season on Thursday when they were defeated 2-0 against Wichita West. The Warriors defeated Buhler 4-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team closed out the regular season Friday getting swept in a non-conference doubleheader against Central Christian Academy, falling 16-25, 25-19, 25-23 and 25-19, 25-21. The Lady Warriors finished the regular season with an 18-19 record. The Lady Warriors qualified for Saturday’s Class 2A sub-state tournament by finishing runner-up in the Class 2A regional tournament on Monday. In the regional tournament, the Lady Warriors defeated Solomon 25-17, 25-18 and Wabaunsee 25-12, 25-13 but lost 25-15, 25-18 against Inman.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team suffered its fourth loss of the season Friday when it was shutout 13-0 against Medicine Lodge. The Celtics will close the regular season Friday when they play host to Sterling. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished its regular season on Thursday getting swept in a non-conference triangular. The Lady Celtics lost 25-11, 25-10 against Hoisington and 25-16, 25-22 by Ellsworth. The Lady Celtics had their season come to an end on Monday with a 14-20, 6-8 record. The Lady Celtics’ season ended following a 1-2 record in the Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Celtics defeated Ell-Saline 25-13, 25-19, but lost 25-13, 25-12 against Hillsboro and 25-18, 25-17 against Valley Heights.

INMAN

The Teuton football team earned its fourth win of the season Friday by defeating Bennington 47-14. The Teutons will close the regular season this Friday when they play host to Moundridge. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team wrapped up regular season action on Thursday by sweeping a non-conference doubleheader against Pratt-Skyline. The Lady Teutons won 25-16, 25-13 and 25-11, 25-17. The Lady Teutons qualified for Saturday’s Class 2A sub-state tournament by winning a Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Teutons won the regional with a 25-8, 25-4 victory against Solomon, 25-12, 25-13 against Wabaunsee and 25-15, 25-18 against Berean Academy.

MARION

The Warrior football team earned its fifth win of the season Friday with a 42-18 victory against Remington. The Warriors will close the regular season this Friday when they play host to Valley Heights. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team qualified for Saturday’s Class 2A sub-state tournament by finishing second in Monday’s Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Sacred Heart 25-12, 25-13 and Chase County 26-24, 16-25, 25-22 but lost 24-11, 25-16 against Bennington to finish 2nd in the regional tournament. The Lady Warriors will open sub-state play Saturday against Herington.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team remained undefeated this season Friday night with a 41-40 victory in overtime against Sedgwick. The Wildcats will close out the regular season Friday when they play at Inman. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team wrapped up regular season action on Thursday with an HOA doubleheader sweep against Sterling, winning 25-27, 25-12, 25-15 and 25-23, 25-18. The Lady Wildcats qualified for Saturday’s Class 2A sub-state tournament by finishing second in the regional tournament on Monday. The Lady Wildcats finished 2nd in regionals after defeating Republic County 25-20, 25-16 and Remington 25-21, 25-8. The Lady Wildcats lost 25-16, 19-25, 25-22 against Herington. The Lady Wildcats will face Bennington on Saturday in the sub-state opener.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team dropped its fifth game of the season Friday when it lost 32-18 against Marion. The Broncos will close out the regular season Friday when they play at Sedgwick. … The Lady Bronc volleyball team saw its second end with a 9-24, 1-11 record on Monday after going 1-2 in the regional tournament. Monday the Lady Broncos defeated Republic County 28-26, 27-29, 26-24 but lost 25-21, 25-8 against Moundridge and 25-22, 25-8 against Herington.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday when it fell 41-40 in overtime against Moundridge. The Cardinals will close the regular season Friday when they play host to Remington. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team qualified for Saturday’s Class 2A sub-state tournament by winning the Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Cardinals won the regional with a 25-12, 25-13 victory against Bluestem, a 25-19, 25-8 win against Yates Center and a 25-4, 25-7 victory against Oswego. The Lady Cardinals will open sub-state play against Northeast.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team earned its fourth win of the season Friday with a 55-18 victory against South Sumner. The Black Bears will close the regular season Friday when they play at Hutch Trinity. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team saw its 2024 regular season come to an end on Thursday after it got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Moundridge. The Lady Black Bears lost 25-27, 25-12, 25-15 and 25-23, 25-18. The Lady Black Bears qualified for the Class 2A sub-state tournament on Saturday by placing 2nd in the regional tournament on Monday. The Lady Black Bears placed 2nd in the regionals with a 25-12, 25-19 victory against Medicine Lodge and a 25-11, 25-16 win against Sublette. The Lady Black Bears lost 21-25, 25-20, 25-17 against Sylvan in the regional. The Lady Black Bears will open sub-state play against Ellinwood.

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 8-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Ell-Saline 0 0 6 1

Bennington 0 4 0 7

2024 Heart of America Football Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 5 0 6 0

Sedgwick 4 1 6 1

Marion 3 2 5 2

Sterling 2 2 4 3

Inman 3 3 4 3

Hutch Trinity 1 2 3 4

Remington 1 4 2 5

Friday, October 18

Ell-Saline 58, Goessel 8

Inman 47, Bennington 14

Marion 32, Remington 18

Moundridge 41, Sedgwick 40 OT

Medicine Lodge 13, Hutch Trinity 0

Sterling 55, South Sumner 18

Friday, October 25

Sterling at Hutch Trinity

Moundridge at Inman

Remington at Sedgwick

Valley Heights at Marion

Herington at Bennington

Ell-Saline at Central Plains