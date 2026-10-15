PREP – HOA Fall Week 8 Recap

The Sterling Black Bear football team defeated Ellinwood 62-0 on Friday to remain undefeated this season and remain on top of the 2026 Heart of America football standings.
Ell-Saline earned its first HOA victory of the season when the Cardinals defeated Bennington 58-0 while Inman defeated Remington 35-0 in the only other intra-HOA football showdown on Friday.
Moundridge leads the HOA volleyball standings with a 28-5, 13-1 record, while Inman is in 2nd place with a 27-7, 13-1 record and Sedgwick is in 3rd place with a 21-15, 8-4 record. Ell-Saline is in 6th place with a 17-17, 5-9 record.
Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball and football this past week:
BENNINGTON
The Lady Bulldog volleyball team swept Hutchinson Trinity 2-1, 2-1 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog football team lost 58-0 against Ell-Saline on Friday.
ELL-SALINE
The Lady Cardinal volleyball team was swept 2-0, 2-0 by Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Cardinal football team defeated Bennington 58-0 on Friday.
BEREAN ACADEMY
The Lady Warrior volleyball team split a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Flinthills 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Goessel. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team defeated Central Christian 5-1 on Friday. The Warriors defeated Wichita Homeschool 6-1 on Tuesday.
HUTCHINSON TRINITY
The Lady Celtic volleyball team got swept 2-1, 2-1 by Bennington on Tuesday. … The Celtic football team lost 26-0 against Sacred Heart on Friday.
INMAN
The Lady Teuton volleyball team swept Sterling 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Teuton football team defeated Reminton 35-0 on Friday.
MARION
The Lady Warrior volleyball team split a doubleheader with Central Christian on Thursday. The Lady Warriors lost the opening match 2-1 and won the 2nd match 2-0. The Lady Warriors swept Sedgwick 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Warrior football team lost 28-21 against Garden Plain on Friday.
MOUNDRIDGE
The Lady Wildcat volleyball team swept Ell-Saline 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat football team lost 48-7 against Hillsboro on Friday.
REMINGTON
The Lady Bronco volleyball team will return to action on Thursday when they compete in an HOA doubleheader at Berean Academy. … The Bronco football team lost 35-0 against Inman on Friday.
SEDGWICK
The Lady Cardinal volleyball team swept Wichita Classical 2-0, 2-0 on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals were swept 2-0, 2-0 by Marion on Tuesday. … The Cardinal football team earned its first win of the season on Friday with a 33-22 victory against Leon-Bluestem.
STERLING
The Lady Black Bear volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Inman on Tuesday. … The Black Bear football team defeated Ellinwood 62-0 on Friday.
2026 Heart of America Football Standings
HOA Overall
Team W L W L
Sterling 4 0 6 0
Ell-Saline 1 0 3 3
Inman 4 1 5 1
Moundridge 2 1 3 3
Marion 2 1 2 4
Remington 1 2 3 3
Bennington 0 1 2 4
Hutch Trinity 0 4 1 5
Sedgwick 0 4 1 5
Friday, October 9
Ell-Saline 58, Bennington 0
Inman 35, Remington 0
Sacred Heart 26, Hutch Trinity 0
Garden Plain 28, Marion 21
Hillsboro 48, Moundridge 7
Sedgwick 33, Leon-Bluestem 22
Sterling 62, Ellinwood 0
Friday, October 16
Ell-Saline at Rock Hills
Canton-Galva at Bennington
Hillsboro at Hutch Trinity
Council Grove at Inman
Halstead at Marion
Remington at Moundridge
Conway Springs at Sedgwick
Syracuse at Sterling
2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings
Overall HOA
Team W L W L
Moundridge 28 5 13 1
Inman 27 7 13 1
Sedgwick 21 15 8 4
Bennington 26 10 9 5
Marion 16 18 5 7
Ell-Saline 17 17 5 9
Berean Acad. 14 13 4 6
Sterling 13 16 4 10
Hutch Trinity 5 21 2 12
Remington 2 24 0 8