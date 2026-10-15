PREP – HOA Fall Week 8 Recap

The Sterling Black Bear football team defeated Ellinwood 62-0 on Friday to remain undefeated this season and remain on top of the 2026 Heart of America football standings.

Ell-Saline earned its first HOA victory of the season when the Cardinals defeated Bennington 58-0 while Inman defeated Remington 35-0 in the only other intra-HOA football showdown on Friday.

Moundridge leads the HOA volleyball standings with a 28-5, 13-1 record, while Inman is in 2nd place with a 27-7, 13-1 record and Sedgwick is in 3rd place with a 21-15, 8-4 record. Ell-Saline is in 6th place with a 17-17, 5-9 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball and football this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team swept Hutchinson Trinity 2-1, 2-1 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog football team lost 58-0 against Ell-Saline on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team was swept 2-0, 2-0 by Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Cardinal football team defeated Bennington 58-0 on Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team split a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Flinthills 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Goessel. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team defeated Central Christian 5-1 on Friday. The Warriors defeated Wichita Homeschool 6-1 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team got swept 2-1, 2-1 by Bennington on Tuesday. … The Celtic football team lost 26-0 against Sacred Heart on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team swept Sterling 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Teuton football team defeated Reminton 35-0 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior volleyball team split a doubleheader with Central Christian on Thursday. The Lady Warriors lost the opening match 2-1 and won the 2nd match 2-0. The Lady Warriors swept Sedgwick 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Warrior football team lost 28-21 against Garden Plain on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team swept Ell-Saline 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat football team lost 48-7 against Hillsboro on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team will return to action on Thursday when they compete in an HOA doubleheader at Berean Academy. … The Bronco football team lost 35-0 against Inman on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team swept Wichita Classical 2-0, 2-0 on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals were swept 2-0, 2-0 by Marion on Tuesday. … The Cardinal football team earned its first win of the season on Friday with a 33-22 victory against Leon-Bluestem.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Inman on Tuesday. … The Black Bear football team defeated Ellinwood 62-0 on Friday.

2026 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 4 0 6 0

Ell-Saline 1 0 3 3

Inman 4 1 5 1

Moundridge 2 1 3 3

Marion 2 1 2 4

Remington 1 2 3 3

Bennington 0 1 2 4

Hutch Trinity 0 4 1 5

Sedgwick 0 4 1 5

Friday, October 9

Ell-Saline 58, Bennington 0

Inman 35, Remington 0

Sacred Heart 26, Hutch Trinity 0

Garden Plain 28, Marion 21

Hillsboro 48, Moundridge 7

Sedgwick 33, Leon-Bluestem 22

Sterling 62, Ellinwood 0

Friday, October 16

Ell-Saline at Rock Hills

Canton-Galva at Bennington

Hillsboro at Hutch Trinity

Council Grove at Inman

Halstead at Marion

Remington at Moundridge

Conway Springs at Sedgwick

Syracuse at Sterling

2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 28 5 13 1

Inman 27 7 13 1

Sedgwick 21 15 8 4

Bennington 26 10 9 5

Marion 16 18 5 7

Ell-Saline 17 17 5 9

Berean Acad. 14 13 4 6

Sterling 13 16 4 10

Hutch Trinity 5 21 2 12

Remington 2 24 0 8