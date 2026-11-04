Former Police Chief Arrested

The former police chief of Greensburg has been arrested for alleged child sex crimes.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Tuesday at approximately 6:40 p.m., KBI agents, along with officers of the Bel Aire Police Department, arrested Aaron J. Webb, 33, at his residence in Bel Aire, on an arrest warrant for two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of battery.

The arrest occurred without incident. Webb was then booked into the Ford County Sheriff’s Office Jail on a $75,000 bond.

On Jan. 27, 2025, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance investigating the case when allegations arose. Webb was no longer police chief at that time as he resigned in November 2023. The charges allege that between September 2022 and May 2023 Webb sexually abused a child.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office is expected to prosecute the case.