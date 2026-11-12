PREP – HOA Fall Week 12 Recap

The Heart of America conference entered the 2nd week of the 2026 football playoffs with four teams remaining, the HOA is down to just two as Ell-Saline saw its football season come to an end this past Friday night when the Cardinals lost 46-24 against Wichita County, and Sterling eliminated HOA rival Moundridge 56-0 in the Class 1A playoffs.

Inman defeated Hillsboro 41-6 in the other HOA football contest on Friday.

The third-round playoff schedule this Friday for the HOA will see Smith Center play at Sterling and Inman play at Hays-Thomas More Prep.

The lone HOA boys’ soccer team, the Berean Academy Warriors, played for the Class 4-1A state championship on Saturday, but lost 5-0 against Rose Hill.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball and football this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 28-12, 9-5 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 4-5, 0-1 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with an 18-19, 5-9 record. … The Cardinal football team saw its season come to an end on Friday, losing 56-24 against Wichita County.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 17-15, 6-6 record. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team played for 4-1A state championship in boys’ soccer on Saturday against Rose Hill, and lost 5-0.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the season with a 7-24, 2-12 record. … The Celtic football team finished the season with a 1-7, 0-5 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team finished the season with a 35-9, 13-1 record. … The Teuton football team defeated Hillsboro 41-6 on Friday in the 2nd round of the Class 1A playoffs.

MARION

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 19-20, 5-7 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 2-6, 2-1 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished the season with a 36-7, 13-1 record. … The Wildcat football team saw its season come to an end on Friday as they lost 56-0 against Sterling in the 2nd round of the 1A playoffs.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the season with a 2-29, 0-10 record. … The Bronco football team finished the season with a 4-5, 2-3 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 23-16, 8-4 record. … The Cardinal football team finished the season with a 1-8, 0-4 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the season with a 14-18, 4-10 record. … The Black Bear football team defeated Moundridge 56-0 on Friday in the 2nd round of the 1A playoffs.

2026 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 4 0 9 0

Ell-Saline 1 0 5 5

Inman 4 1 7 2

Marion 2 1 2 6

Moundridge 3 2 4 5

Remington 2 3 4 5

Bennington 0 1 4 5

Sedgwick 0 4 1 7

Hutch Trinity 0 5 1 7

Friday, November 6

Sterling 56, Moundridge 0

Inman 41, Hillsboro 6

Wichita County 46, Ell-Saline 24

Friday, November 13

Smith Center at Sterling

Inman at Hays TMP

2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 36 7 13 1

Inman 35 9 13 1

Sedgwick 23 16 8 4

Bennington 28 12 9 5

Berean Acad. 17 15 6 6

Marion 19 20 5 7

Ell-Saline 18 19 5 9

Sterling 14 18 4 10

Hutch Trinity 7 24 2 12

Remington 2 29 0 10