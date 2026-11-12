Truck Driver Killed in Crash

A truck driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash along a highway in east central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Tommy Ray Miller was driving an International semi on K-150 Highway when the truck and trailer left the road. It went through two barbed wire fences before coming to rest in a field.

Miller, who is from Americus, was killed in the crash. He was buckled up.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at 8:51 on K-150 Highway in Chase County, 10.5 miles east of Marion.