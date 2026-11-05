PREP – HOA Fall Week 11 Recap

The Heart of America Conference has four football teams remaining alive as the 2026 season heads into the 2nd week of the playoffs, and one of those teams is the Ell-Saline Cardinals.

Ell-Saline won its opening round playoff game on Thursday, when the Cardinals defeated Decatur Community 40-20 and will play at Wichita County this Friday.

The HOA is guaranteed to have at least one other football alive heading into the third week of the playoffs as HOA rivals Moundridge and Sterling will meet up Friday in the 2nd round of the Class 1A playoffs. Sterling advanced out of the first round when it received a forfeit by Syracuse and Moundridge advanced after a 24-16 victory against Belle Plaine.

Inman is the fourth HOA football still alive this season, and the Teutons will host Hillsboro Friday in the 2nd round of the Class 1A playoffs.

The HOA had two volleyball teams qualify for the state tournament this past weekend and had Moundridge finish in 4th place in Class 2A state tournament.

Inman also qualified for the Class 2A state volleyball tournament, but the Lady Teutons did not advance out of pool play.

The HOA has Berean Academy playing in Class 4-1A state boys’ soccer tournament on Saturday.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball and football this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 28-12, 9-5 record. … The Bulldog football team lost 60-14 against Hoxie on Thursday in the opening round of the playoffs.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with an 18-19, 5-9 record. … The Cardinal football team defeated Decator Community 40-20 on Thursday in the opening round of the playoffs.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 17-15, 6-6 record. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita Trinity 3-2 on Thursday in the regional final. The Warriors advanced to the state tournament with a 3-0 victory against McPherson on Monday in the quarterfinal championship match.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the season with a 7-24, 2-12 record. … The Celtic football team finished the season with a 1-7, 0-5 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team went 1-2 on Friday in state pool play to see their season come to an end. The Lady Teutons defeated Chase County 2-1 and lost 2-0 against Hays-TMP and 2-0 against Moundridge. … The Teuton football team defeated Sacred Heart 43-2 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 19-20, 5-7 record. … The Warrior football team finished the season with a 2-6, 2-1 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team placed 4th in the Class 2A state tournament over the weekend. The Lady Wildcats went 3-0 in pool play on Friday, defeating Hays TMP 2-0, Chase County 2-0 and Inman 2-0. The Lady Wildcats went 0-2 on Saturday in the final round, as they lost 2-1 against Rossville and 2-1 against Hays-TMP to finish in 4th place. … The Wildcat football team defeated Belle Plaine 24-0 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the season with a 2-29, 0-10 record. … The Bronco football team lost 23-16 against Conway Springs in the opening round of the playoffs on Thursday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 23-16, 8-4 record. … The Cardinal football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 85-33 against Smith Center.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the season with a 14-18, 4-10 record. … The Black Bear football team defeated Syracuse 1-0, via a forfeit on Friday to advance to the 2nd round of the playoffs. .

2026 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 4 0 8 0

Ell-Saline 1 0 5 4

Inman 4 1 6 2

Marion 2 1 2 6

Moundridge 3 2 4 4

Remington 2 3 4 5

Bennington 0 1 4 5

Sedgwick 0 4 1 7

Hutch Trinity 0 5 1 7

Thursday, October 29

Conway Springs 23, Remington 16

Ell-Saline 40, Decatur Community 20

Hoxie 60, Bennington 14

Friday, October 30

Sterling 1, Syracuse 0 (forfeit)

Moundridge 24, Belle Plaine 16

Smith Center 85, Sedgwick 33

Inman 43. Sacred Heart 2

Friday, November 6

Ell-Saline at Wichita County

Moundridge at Sterling

Hillsboro at Inman

2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 36 7 13 1

Inman 35 9 13 1

Sedgwick 23 16 8 4

Bennington 28 12 9 5

Berean Acad. 17 15 6 6

Marion 19 20 5 7

Ell-Saline 18 19 5 9

Sterling 14 18 4 10

Hutch Trinity 7 24 2 12

Remington 2 29 0 10